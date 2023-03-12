Short Interest in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Increases By 353.8%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 353.8% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IDCBY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 48,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,972. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $183.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.23. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.
About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
