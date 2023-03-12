Short Interest in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Increases By 353.8%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 353.8% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDCBY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 48,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,972. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $183.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.23. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

