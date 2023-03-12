Short Interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Grows By 25.7%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,530,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. 22.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of JMIA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. 3,145,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $12.53.

Jumia Technologies AG is engaged in the provision of logistic services. It operates though the e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, enabling the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

