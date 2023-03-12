Short Interest in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Increases By 28.6%

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 241,200 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 655,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KE. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Kimball Electronics stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 92,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,774. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

