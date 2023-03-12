Short Interest in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Decreases By 18.1%

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 282,600 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 345,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTRN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Materion Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of MTRN stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.02. 136,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,239. Materion has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $118.20. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.34.

Materion Announces Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Materion’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Materion will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Materion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Materion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Materion by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 546,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,863,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

