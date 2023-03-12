Short Interest in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Grows By 21.2%

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
MFA Financial Price Performance
Shares of MFA stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $9.51. 2,153,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,894. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $969.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45.
MFA Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.72%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.69%.
Insider Buying and Selling at MFA Financial
Institutional Trading of MFA Financial
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 240.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on MFA. Credit Suisse Group raised MFA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
