Short Interest in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Grows By 21.2%

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MFA Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFA stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $9.51. 2,153,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,894. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $969.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.72%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MFA Financial

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

In other MFA Financial news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $102,598,587.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 240.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MFA. Credit Suisse Group raised MFA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

