Short Interest in Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Grows By 82,700.0%

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 82,700.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 828.0 days.

Newron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Newron Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $2.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

Newron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system, and pain in Italy and the United States. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as develops Xadago for the treatment of levodopa induced dyskinesia.

