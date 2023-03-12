Short Interest in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Expands By 21.1%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,830,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 13,900,000 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Ouster Stock Down 10.1 %

NYSE OUST traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.93. 6,857,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,203. Ouster has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OUST shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ouster to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

Insider Transactions at Ouster

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $362,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 982,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,091,127.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 25,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $31,097.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,323,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,811,664.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,444 shares of company stock valued at $445,862 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 543.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32,901 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

