Short Interest in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Declines By 17.1%

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $78,812.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,075,000 after acquiring an additional 89,080 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,623,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,315,000 after acquiring an additional 181,081 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,427,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,871,000 after acquiring an additional 126,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.43. 557,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,734. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

