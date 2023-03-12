Short Interest in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Increases By 18.5%

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 6,990,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $98.35. 3,970,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

