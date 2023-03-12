Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Rises By 23.3%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 161,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 145,483 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 108,956 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at $223,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. 38,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,563. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

