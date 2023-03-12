Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Increases By 47.5%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Proximus Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:BGAOY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. 546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014. Proximus has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BGAOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Proximus from €12.50 ($13.30) to €11.00 ($11.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Proximus from €13.70 ($14.57) to €12.50 ($13.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Proximus from €14.00 ($14.89) to €10.50 ($11.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

About Proximus

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

