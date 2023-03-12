Short Interest in RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Rises By 38,725.0%

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a growth of 38,725.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,616,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RushNet Trading Up 11.1 %

RSHN stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.00. 6,322,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,019,143. RushNet has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.00.

About RushNet

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

