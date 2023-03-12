Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Drops By 16.3%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 642,800 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 768,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SGIOF remained flat at $43.35 during trading hours on Friday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $70.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

