Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Decreases By 93.8%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of STWRY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.09. 1,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $310.24 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Software Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

Featured Articles

