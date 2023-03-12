Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Drops By 76.8%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SPKKY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. 27,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,365. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92. Spark New Zealand has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

