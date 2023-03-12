Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Drops By 76.8%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Spark New Zealand Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SPKKY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. 27,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,365. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92. Spark New Zealand has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $17.33.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark New Zealand (SPKKY)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.