Short Interest in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Drops By 16.1%

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Price Performance

STERIS stock traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.50. The stock had a trading volume of 773,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.14.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -648.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.83.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

