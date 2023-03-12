Short Interest in Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Declines By 38.4%

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sunwin Stevia International Stock Performance
Shares of SUWN remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,260. Sunwin Stevia International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
About Sunwin Stevia International
