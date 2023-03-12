Short Interest in Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Declines By 38.4%

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sunwin Stevia International Stock Performance

Shares of SUWN remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,260. Sunwin Stevia International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About Sunwin Stevia International

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

