Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Increases By 22.6%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 906,400 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 739,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,021.3 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Down 9.0 %

Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. 511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $20.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

