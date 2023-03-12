Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Increases By 22.6%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 906,400 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 739,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,021.3 days.
Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Down 9.0 %
Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. 511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $20.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
