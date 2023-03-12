Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Decreases By 95.7%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Symrise from €107.00 ($113.83) to €110.00 ($117.02) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 74,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,259. Symrise has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

