Short Interest in Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Drops By 66.7%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Table Trac Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TBTC traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. Table Trac has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Table Trac Company Profile

Table Trac, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of casino management systems. It develops a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations. Its primary product is Casino Trac, a full-featured casino management system for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration, vault and cage management, and audit and accounting tasks.

