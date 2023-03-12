Short Interest in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Increases By 21.1%

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 776,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,371. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $60.85.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Terex by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Terex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

