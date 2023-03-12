Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Declines By 50.0%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Tgs Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TGSGY remained flat at $19.69 on Friday. 36 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38. Tgs Asa has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend

Tgs Asa Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

