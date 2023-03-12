Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Declines By 50.0%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Tgs Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Tgs Asa Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TGSGY remained flat at $19.69 on Friday. 36 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38. Tgs Asa has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $19.99.
Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend
Tgs Asa Company Profile
TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.
