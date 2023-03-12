Short Interest in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Drops By 22.0%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group upgraded Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Top Ships from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Top Ships Stock Performance

TOPS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,153,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,778,916. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. Top Ships has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Institutional Trading of Top Ships

About Top Ships

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOPS. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Top Ships in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Top Ships in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter valued at about $68,000.

(Get Rating)

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.