Short Interest in Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Drops By 32.6%

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,700 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the February 13th total of 7,659,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of TRMLF traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,018. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $52.99. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $63.94.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

About Tourmaline Oil

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

