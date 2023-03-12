Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Declines By 51.9%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Price Performance

NASDAQ TANNI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,025. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $26.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be issued a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

