Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Increases By 33.3%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
UCB Trading Down 0.0 %
OTCMKTS UCBJY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.43. 11,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,680. UCB has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62.
About UCB
