Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Increases By 33.3%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS UCBJY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.43. 11,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,680. UCB has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62.

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

