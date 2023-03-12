Short Interest in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Increases By 20.0%

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in United Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of United Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bancorp by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

United Bancorp Trading Down 7.9 %

UBCP stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $13.51. 13,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246. United Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

About United Bancorp

(Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.