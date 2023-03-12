Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Increases By 389.4%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 389.4% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vonovia Trading Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $26.71.

Get Vonovia alerts:

About Vonovia

(Get Rating)

Read More

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.