Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Increases By 389.4%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 389.4% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vonovia Trading Down 3.1 %
OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $26.71.
About Vonovia
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vonovia (VONOY)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.