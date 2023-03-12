Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Declines By 16.4%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. 102,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $12.41.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
