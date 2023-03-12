Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Declines By 16.4%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. 102,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $12.41.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

