Short Interest in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Grows By 20.0%

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 983,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WES traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. 1,018,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,469. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 410,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

