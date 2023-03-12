Siacoin (SC) Price Down 10% This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $190.50 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,845.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00340766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.57 or 0.00684661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00083541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.45 or 0.00551377 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010013 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,565,082,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

