Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as high as C$0.53. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 63,859 shares.

Sierra Metals Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.69.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

