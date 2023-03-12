Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Short Interest Down 31.3% in February

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 274,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $4,400,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,824,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 615,843 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $4,356,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 196,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPKB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,455. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.06.

About Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.