Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the February 13th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VIPRF opened at $0.07 on Friday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.
Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Viper Minerals (VIPRF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.