Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the February 13th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VIPRF opened at $0.07 on Friday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.