Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF) Short Interest Update

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,527,700 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the February 13th total of 2,372,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,277.0 days.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Price Performance

SPTJF stock remained flat at $0.22 on Friday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.