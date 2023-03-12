Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Down 19.3% in February

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 248,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 308,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Society Pass Stock Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ SOPA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. 141,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,379. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. Society Pass has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Institutional Trading of Society Pass

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Society Pass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Society Pass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Society Pass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Society Pass by 1,478.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Society Pass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

