Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, March 13th.

Solid Biosciences Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.61. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 30,612 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 582.0% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 197,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 168,759 shares during the period.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, MA.

