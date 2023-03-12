Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the February 13th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Solid Power Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Solid Power stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.56. Solid Power has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.85.

