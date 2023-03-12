Sologenic 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.26 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (SOLO) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. Sologenic has a market cap of $67.81 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sologenic token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000759 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.org. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.

Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

Buying and Selling Sologenic

