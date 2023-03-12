Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of SOHO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. 26,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,669. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $40.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

See Also

