Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of SOHO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. 26,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,669. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $40.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
