Sourceless Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $155.24 million and $0.48 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00035586 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022178 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004580 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00229010 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,139.70 or 0.99991332 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00739346 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.