Sovos Brands, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sovos Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sovos Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. Sovos Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

SOVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.66 and a beta of -0.04.

In other Sovos Brands news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 4,233 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $57,314.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,246.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Risa Cretella sold 8,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $112,112.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 287,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,215.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $57,314.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,246.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,869 shares of company stock worth $580,819. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sovos Brands by 565.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Sovos Brands by 37.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

