Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 46,378 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $33.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.