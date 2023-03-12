Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 51,909 ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRS. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of SRS opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

