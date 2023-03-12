Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 6,209 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $237,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $25.69.

