Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 30,447 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $36.02 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

