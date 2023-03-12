Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,300 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.40% of Danimer Scientific worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. 43.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNMR opened at $2.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

