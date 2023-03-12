SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPAR Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPAR Group during the third quarter worth about $781,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 142,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SPAR Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group Price Performance

SGRP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. SPAR Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.80.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.