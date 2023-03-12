SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,027,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,553. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.