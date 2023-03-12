St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,339.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,365 ($16.41) to GBX 1,500 ($18.04) in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,153 ($13.86) to GBX 1,200 ($14.43) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,469 ($17.66) to GBX 1,430 ($17.20) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,290 ($15.51) to GBX 1,360 ($16.35) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

